Canada Porter Airlines launches seasonal flights to summer destination Muskoka this week

Porter Airlines launches seasonal flights to summer destination Muskoka this week

The Canadian Press
Anyone looking to get away to Ontario cottage country this year will have the option to avoid traffic and take a quick flight from Toronto starting this week.

Porter Airlines is launching a seasonal series of flights between Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport and Muskoka Airport near Gravenhurst, Ont.

The 20-minute flights will operate on Thursdays and Mondays between June 27 and Sept. 3.

The airline says Monday flights will take place on Tuesday during long weekends.

Cottagers heading to Muskoka, a popular destination for summer travel in Ontario, often have to contend with heavy traffic on the highways.

Regional carrier Fly GTA runs charter flights to the region.

“Muskoka is an inspiring destination that attracts travellers from near and far,” Porter chief executive officer Robert Deluce previously said in a statement announcing the seasonal expansion. “This new route serves as a great opportunity to link Muskoka to our North American network.”

