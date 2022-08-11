Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Tuesday June 30, 2020.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A backbench Alberta MLA has confirmed she was one of two judges who adjudicated essays by young women in a contest where the legislature awarded a prize to a submission that linked immigration to “cultural suicide” and argued against women working in roles traditionally dominated by men.

Jackie Lovely, in a statement to The Globe and Mail late Wednesday evening, said she joined her United Conservative Party colleague Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, the associate minister for the status of women, on the panel.

“I can confirm that I was the only other MLA on the essay judging panel,” said Ms. Lovely, who is the the parliamentary secretary to the associate minister of status of women. “I regret that this essay was chosen and I apologize for my role in that.”

The essay won third-place in the Her Vision Inspires contest, which called for Alberta women aged 17 to 25 to outline their hopes for the province. Controversy erupted Monday evening when Janis Irwin, a NDP MLA, tweeted about the essay and questioned whether it aligned with the United Conservative Party’s vision for Alberta.

The government on Tuesday and Wednesday refused to reveal who judged the contest. The premier’s office has not commented on the contest’s fallout or Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk’s future in cabinet. Justin Brattinga, a spokesman in his office, on Wednesday afternoon said Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk’s statement from the day prior is “the official comment of the government.”

Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk announced the contest in February, and government documents indicated she and a panel of female MLAs would select the winners. On Tuesday, as the government faced widespread criticism and questions from reporters, Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk issued two statements. The first said the essay did not represent her views and should not have been chosen. This failed to stamp out the controversy and, in her second statement, she noted her caucus and cabinet colleagues raised concerns about the award with her.

In the second statement, she said she does not support “rhetoric that in any way diminishes the importance and contributions of more than half of Alberta’s population.”

She also faulted herself for the essay earning provincial recognition. “It’s clear that the process failed, and I apologize for my role in that,” Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk said. “The selection of this particular essay and awarding it with third prize was a failure on my part as the head of the judging panel.”

Naheed Nenshi, Calgary’s former mayor, weighed in on Twitter Wednesday, questioning whether Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk read the submissions, which were to be between 250 and 500 words.

“It’s pretty clear they didn’t have very many entries, (maybe only 3?), they didn’t read them carefully and they did their job halfway,” he wrote. “Or they really didn’t understand or care how hurtful these statements were and just wanted to get it over with.

“In either case, is this the kind of person who deserves a cabinet post, especially empowering women and listening them up?”

Neither Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk nor Savannah Johannsen, who serves as a spokeswoman for the associate minister of the status of women, responded to questions seeking clarification about the judging process.

Ms. Lovely, the MLA who served with Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk on the panel, did not elaborate on the process.

“As a single mother who has pursued a wide variety of traditionally male-dominated careers, I deeply understand the strength and ability of women,” Ms. Lovely said in her statement. “Also, as a former [English as a second language] teacher who hosted 56 international students, I also value and appreciate the role of newcomers in our province, and will continue working to remove barriers to equity and prosperity for all.”

Alberta identified the authors of the top three essays by their first initial and last name. The third-place essay focused on women’s ability to bear and rear children.

“While it is sadly popular nowadays to think that the world would be better off without humans, or that Albertan children are unnecessary as we can import foreigners to replace ourselves, this is a sickly mentality that amounts to a drive for cultural suicide,” the essay said, adding that the “first rule of health” for any population is to reproduce.

The author also said women are not “exactly” equal to men and that it is harmful for women to try pursue careers in male-dominated fields.

“Such a focus detracts from the languishing unique strength and the truly important role that women have in the preservation of our community, culture, and species,” the essay said. “Unfortunately, present day government policies all-too-often have this misguided and harmful aim.

The Legislative Assembly of Alberta put on the competition. As questions mounted Tuesday, the Legislative Assembly Office released a statement on behalf of Nathan Cooper, the Speaker, pinning responsibility for the quagmire on Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk, a Kenney loyalist.

“The Her Vision Inspires essay contest was conceived and administered by the chair of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Canadian Region Alberta branch,” the statement said, pointing to Ms. Armstrong-Homeniuk by her role rather than name.

“The content is abhorrent and does not reflect the views of the Speaker or the Legislative Assembly Office,” the statement said, noting the Speaker had the contest page removed immediately after he was informed of the third-place essay’s substance.

