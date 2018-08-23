 Skip to main content

Second arrest made in Toronto playground shooting case

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a daylight shooting at a playground that wounded two young sisters earlier this summer.

They say the suspect’s identity and other details are expected to be released later today.

Police have said they believe there were 16 children at the playground on June 14 when two men got out of a truck and opened fire.

The two injured girls, aged five and nine years old, underwent several surgeries. The five-year-old was shot in her abdomen while the nine-year-old was shot above her ankle.

Police said at least 10 rounds were fired and the intended target fled the area.

Canada-wide warrants were issued in connection with the case for Tarrick Rhoden and T’Quan Robertson, both 23, on charges including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police previously arrested 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya, of Markham, Ont., who allegedly drove the vehicle in which the suspects left the area where the shooting took place.

