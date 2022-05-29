Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at the Richardson International Airport, in Winnipeg, on May 23.david lipnowski/The Canadian Press

A second charter flight carrying Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada has touched down.

The flight from Poland landed in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m.

It’s the second federally chartered plane to arrive in Canada over the past seven days after a first flight arrived on Monday in Winnipeg.

A third flight, bound for Halifax, is scheduled to land on June 2.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the three flights will bring approximately 900 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel into Canada.

The federal government has already welcomed thousands of Ukrainians since Russian forces first attacked in late February.

According to federal government data, Canada has received just over 259,000 requests for temporary residency as of May 25, with 120,668 of those applications approved.

