Provincial authorities in Winnipeg say a second young child in less than a week was attacked by a coyote.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development says in a news release the latest incident happened Friday evening and involved a four-year-old child in the Headmaster Row area of the North Kildonan neighbourhood.

The release says the child has been treated and released from hospital.

It follows a coyote attack involving a nine-year-old boy on June 24, also in the North Kildonan area, where police said the child was walking with his teenaged sister.

Police said an area resident chased the coyote away and the boy was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The province says conservation officers have stepped up patrols and hired a trapper from the Manitoba Trappers Association to assist, but adds that the public is advised to take extra precautions, especially with young children.