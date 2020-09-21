 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Second COVID-19 wave may have started in Quebec, top public health official says

Les Perreaux
Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Montreal and Toronto
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman holds up a sign encouraging people to stay two metres apart during an outdoor event in Montreal, on Sept. 20, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec has launched into a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is responding with new restrictions to try once again to flatten the curve and prevent breaking the health system.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s Director of Public Health, unveiled the new limitations on Monday as the province announced 586 new cases, 124 more than the previous day and more than double the number of new cases five days ago. He warned indicators for the days ahead promise no improvement.

Quebec’s new cases have surpassed those in Ontario which has nearly twice the population. Ontario announced 425 cases, the largest number since June. Quebec hospitalizations reached 148 Monday, double the number 17 days earlier, and outbreaks in seniors’ homes have started to grow.

Story continues below advertisement

Daycare union asks Quebec to appoint arbitrator in contract talks

We need to make it clear who exactly should be tested for the coronavirus and why

“We are at the start of a second wave,” Dr. Arruda said during a news conference Monday. “The situation is very serious everywhere in Quebec. … If we want to enjoy a calm Christmas, people have to collaborate. This is major.”

This spread is taking place in communities across the province, including places largely spared the first wave such as Quebec City and areas of eastern Quebec. Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume held a news conference Monday saying his citizens are “in the process of losing control. We’re going to hit the wall.”

The rapid rise in cases from the second wave is straining public-health capacities.

Like Ontario, Quebec’s testing centres have been swamped, sometimes by people seeking reassurance or to meet school requirements. Dr. Arruda reinforced the message that only people with symptoms, close contact to cases or a request from public health should get tested in Quebec.

Daily CoVID-19 cases in Quebec

From March 4 to Sept. 21, 2020

Confirmed new cases

7-day rolling average

 

 

2,400

Note: 1,317 confirmed

cases from the month of

April were added retroac-

tively in Quebec causing

a spike of 2,209 cases on

May 3.

2,200

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

May

March

April

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

john sopinski and chen wang/THE GLOBE AND

MAIL, SOURCE: globe covid-19 tracker

Daily CoVID-19 cases in Quebec

From March 4 to Sept. 21, 2020

Confirmed new cases

7-day rolling average

 

 

2,400

Note: 1,317 confirmed cases

from the month of April were

added retroactively in

Quebec causing a spike of

2,209 cases on May 3.

2,200

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

May

March

April

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

john sopinski and chen wang/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: globe covid-19 tracker

Daily CoVID-19 cases in Quebec

From March 4 to Sept. 21, 2020

Confirmed new cases

7-day rolling average

 

 

2,400

Note: 1,317 confirmed cases from the

month of April were added retroactive----

ly in Quebec causing a spike of 2,209

cases on May 3.

2,200

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

May

March

April

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

john sopinski and chen wang/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: globe covid-19 tracker

Dr. Mylène Drouin of Montreal public health said contact tracing has become increasingly difficult. The return to school and increased socializing means each case has dozens more contacts to trace. People are also not picking up the phone.

“On the weekend we called 512 people and only a third of them picked up the phone,” Dr. Drouin said. “Public-health activities such as tracing and isolating contacts will be insufficient if we don’t reduce our contacts.”

Over the past several days, police across Quebec visited bars and large gatherings to ensure people were complying with public-health orders, handing out 1,500 warnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday night, the province raised the alert level for Montreal, much of Quebec City and a region south of the city. It reduced the number of people allowed to gather, including a limit of six or two families for private indoor gatherings. Bar hours were shortened in those regions and restaurant tables are now limited to six diners.

The province is also recommending against travel between regions. Dr. Arruda asked Quebeckers to stop throwing dinner parties before he has to order them to end.

Quebec’s latest moves go further than those in Ontario, where infections have also risen sharply along with wait times and long lines at testing centres. Last week, Ontario established large fines for those who organize or attend private gatherings and parties, limiting those indoors to 10 people and those outdoors to 25. The orders exclude some businesses and schools.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Health Minister, Christine Elliott, promised to unveil other elements of the government’s long-awaited fall preparedness plan this week, starting on Tuesday.

Ms. Elliott said the plan would involve finding ways to keep hospitals open for surgeries amid a second wave, as well as boosting testing capacity and allowing pharmacies to conduct tests.

Two-thirds of Ontario infections were in people under the age of 40. The province’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Barbara Yaffe, warned that younger people may be letting their guard down and failing to wear masks or keep to a two-metre distance while socializing.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ford made no indication that tighter pandemic regulations are coming. He also said the government was “doing fabulous” as it ramps up its testing. And he lashed out at those behind a large impromptu amateur “car show” in Hamilton, attended by hundreds in defiance of his government’s orders against large gatherings.

“I just don’t get it,” he said, addressing those partying without heeding health advice. “If we weren’t so backlogged on MRIs, I’d send you to the MRI to get your brain scanned because I don’t think there’s anything in there.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies