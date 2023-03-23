Firefighters continue searching for victims after a fire in Old Montreal, on March 21.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

After the recovery of two more bodies Wednesday from the rubble of a deadly Old Montreal fire, a second crane is being brought in to continue the search for people still missing.

Martin Guilbault, a Montreal fire operations chief, says the plan for today is to use both cranes to speed up the removal of debris from the historic building.

Montreal police announced late Wednesday the discovery of two more bodies, bringing the total to four and leaving three people missing after the fire last Thursday.

The bodies of the two victims recovered Wednesday were turned over to a pathologist for identification.

Guilbault told reporters that searchers are focusing on areas of the building identified by police investigators.

On Wednesday, Montreal police identified the first victim recovered as 76-year-old Camille Maheux, a photographer who lived in the building.

