Canada

Second plane carrying Canadian evacuees from Wuhan arrives at Ontario air force base

The Canadian Press
A plane carrying Canadian citizens home from Wuhan, China, arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., to refuel before continuing on to CFB Trenton on Feb. 10, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A second Canadian plane carrying evacuees from the quarantined region of Hubei, China, has landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the plane departed Wuhan with 185 passengers on board.

Myriam Larouche, one of the 213 Canadians who were flown in Friday from the Chinese epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, says life under quarantine at the base feels like summer camp.

Renowned Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward made his way to China to lead a team of World Health Organization experts to study the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Aylward and his team will be looking to the origin of the virus and the severity of the disease.

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China, and infected more than 43,000 people globally.

With files from The Associated Press

