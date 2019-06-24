Second woman named as chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court

Three Nova Scotia judges — including two women — were given promotions Monday.
Deborah Smith, associate chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, was named the court’s chief justice by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Smith — now the second woman chief justice of the province’s Supreme Court — has been on the bench for more than 18 years, after 17 years of practising law.
Nova Scotia Chief Justice Michael Wood said in a statement that Smith “has been recognized nationally as a leader in judicial education and training, helping to ensure Canadian judges are in touch with the society in which they judge.”
Also Monday, Carole Beaton of the Supreme Court’s family division was appointed to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.
And Samuel Moreau, who currently sits on the family court in Amherst, is now a justice with the Supreme Court (Family Division).
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.