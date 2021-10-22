Fifty-six-year-old Sudbury senator, Josee Forest-Niesing, no longer in intensive care, hopefully on the mend, her office said FridaySean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing is in hospital after contracting COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

Her office says the 56-year-old Sudbury senator is no longer in intensive care and is hopefully on the mend.

It says she was fully vaccinated earlier this year.

So-called “breakthrough cases” of COVID-19 are rare.

Ontario reports that just 2.4 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported since last December involved people who had received two doses of an approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to infection.

The province estimates that unvaccinated individuals are seven times more likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

Among people 60 years of age and older, the province estimates that unvaccinated individuals are 28 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Forest-Niesing’s office says the senator is “grateful for the messages of support she has received and the excellent care the hospital and its staff are giving her.”

Forest-Niesing was appointed to Canada’s Senate in 2018. She is a member of the Independent Senators Group.

