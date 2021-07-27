 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Send a message to Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as they near 1,000 days in detention in China

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

This Sept. 4 marks 1,000 days that former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor have been jailed in China in apparent retaliation for the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

To mark this grim milestone, The Globe and Mail is inviting readers to send us hard copy or digital letters that we will forward to the Chinese embassy in Ottawa. These messages may also be featured in our 1,000 days in detention coverage. Let’s show the two Michaels that Canadians have not forgotten about them.

Open this photo in gallery

On the left, Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yangi, China. On the right is Michael Kovrig, a Canadian former diplomat who now advises the International Crisis Group, an independent nongovernmental organization that tries to defuse international conflict. The Globe is collecting letters from Canadians to mark the two Michaels' 1,000 days in detention.

The Globe and Mail

Throughout their detention, Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were interrogated in conditions similar to solitary confinement. Initially, guards even seized Mr. Kovrig’s glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men were arrested shortly after Canada detained Ms. Meng, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, in December, 2018, on a U.S. Justice Department extradition request. Ms. Meng is wanted for alleged bank fraud related to violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been in Chinese jails for 900 days and counting. The story so far

As tensions rise with China, we need to keep old Cold War lessons in mind

In December, 2020, Mr. Spavor wrote a wish list that offers a glimpse of his life in a Chinese detention centre. On the handwritten note, he asks for a new terry cloth headband and wristbands – “any color is good, surprise me :)” – and a new sleep mask. He adds that the latter should be durable because he uses it “2-3 times a day” – an indication that he is kept under 24-hour lighting.

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Spavor's request list is heavy with books, specifying exact titles of Chinese study guides, "I need all the practice I can get", he writes, as well as books on amazing stories and guidebooks to language, vocabulary and writing.

Handout

Send your letter or message to:

The Globe and Mail – Attention: Two Michaels

351 King Street East, Suite 1600

Toronto, ON

M5A 0N1

Story continues below advertisement

Or e-mail audience@globeandmail.com

For the two Michaels, the road out of China may go through Washington

With files from Robert Fife, Steven Chase and Nathan VanderKlippe

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies