Send us your questions about COVID-19 and education

Coronavirus and schools: Education reporter Caroline Alphonso and Dr. Prachi Srivastava will take reader questions on the education and the pandemic. Join us on Facebook, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m. EST

The Globe and Mail’s education reporter Caroline Alphonso will be joined by Dr. Prachi Srivastava, a professor specializing in education and international development at Western University.

Dr. Srivastava’s work is focused on fixing systemic problems in education that have been made worse by the pandemic and how to fix the “learning gap.” Throughout the pandemic, she’s been frustrated by the lack of consultation and firm decisions around schools.

Join us for a live conversation about what Canadian schools are doing the second wave of the coronavirus, and what the broader community needs to do to help.

Here’s what they will cover:

What can schools in Canada do to help keep students and staff safe during COVID-19?

How do Canadian schools compare to other countries around the world? Which countries are excelling, and is there a model to follow?

How does remote learning affect different grades and communities?

Controlling community spread is key to keeping schools open. What does the wider community need to do to help make sure schools remain safe (and open) during the pandemic?

Facebook Live Q&A on education and the pandemic

Caroline Alphonso and Dr. Prachi Srivastava will answer reader questions on Facebook live on Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

