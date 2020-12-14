Senior RCMP officer emailed FBI after Huawei CFO arrested in Vancouver, court hears

Open this photo in gallery Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A security analyst who monitors emails to and from the RCMP says a senior Mountie emailed the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation the day after a Huawei executive was arrested at Vancouver’s airport.

Jayson Allen has told a B.C. Supreme Court hearing in the extradition case of Meng Wanzhou that the officer sent the email on Dec. 2, 2018.

Allen testified that a manager asked him to do two searches of Staff Sgt. Ben Chang’s outgoing emails, first from Dec. 2, 2018, to Oct. 7, 2019, and a second covering part of the same period.

He says he found one email to the FBI from a total of 116 external emails that were sent by Chang, who court has heard was dealing with requests for information from the FBI.

Meng was arrested during a stopover in Vancouver at the request of the United States, and her legal team has alleged their client was subjected to an abuse of process before she was taken into custody.

The Huawei CFO is wanted on fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations that she and the company put a bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions in Iran, allegations both Meng and Huawei deny.

