At least 19 dead in Nova Scotia shooting rampage: RCMP

Open this photo in gallery Wentworth volunteer firefighters douse hotspots as an excavator digs through the rubble of a destroyed home linked to Sunday's deadly shooting rampage on April 20, 2020 in Wentworth Centre, Nova Scotia. Tim Krochak/Getty Images

The number of victims continues to rise in the wake of a killing spree that is already the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

At least 19 people are dead, including the gunman, Nova Scotia RCMP said at a press conference on Monday afternoon. The rampage began late Saturday night, and concluded about 14 hours later, when the shooter was killed by police in a gas station parking lot in a community outside Halifax. Police said they are investigating at least 16 crime scenes and the death toll could rise.

‘Our hearts are broken:’ The victims of Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, Canada’s deadliest

Nova Scotia mass shooting: What we know so far about the victims, suspect and timeline of events

Among the dead is RCMP officer Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force, and a mother of two.

Story continues below advertisement

“Const. Stevenson died protecting others. She was answering the call of duty, something she had done every day when she went to work for 23 years,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Another RCMP officer was injured in the attack.

The man who police have identified as the shooter is Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist and owner of the Atlantic Denture Clinic.

On Monday, the three-storey building in Dartmouth where Wortman lived and worked sat dark, cordoned off with police tape with a Halifax Regional Police car parked outside. The building is decorated with a large replica of a pair of dentures, which grinned pink and white in the overcast morning.

Open this photo in gallery A memorial is set up across the street from the Debert School, where Lisa McCully, one of the victims of a mass shooting by Gabriel Wortman, taught grades 3 and 4, in Debert, Nova Scotia, Canada April 20, 2020. JOHN MORRIS/The Associated Press

RCMP are set to speak more about the case in a press conference in Dartmouth Monday afternoon.

The brutal scene began unfolding at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, when police received a series of calls about gunshots and fires in Portapique, a quiet beach community in which Mr. Wortman owned two large properties. Portapique is located about 40 kilometres west of Truro.

In a press conference on Sunday evening, Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said RCMP officers found several victims at the scene, and immediately began an intensive hunt for the suspect, including specialized tactical officers, dog teams, and assistance from other police agencies, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said that during the spree Mr. Wortman was dressed in an RCMP uniform and, for at least some period, driving a car that had been fabricated to look like a police cruiser.

One acquaintance, who had not seen Mr. Wortman for 10 months, said he came to the door on Sunday morning with a rifle and a pistol, banging to get it.

“He came here to kill me,” the man told The Globe and Mail. “There’s no question about that.”

Police have said that Mr. Wortman knew some of his victims, but that others appear to have been random.

Sources told The Globe that in at least one case, Mr. Wortman used his appearance as an RCMP officer to pull over a vehicle on a rural road, then shot the occupants. (The Globe is not identifying the police sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.)

On Monday, names of victims were still trickling out, as families posted tributes on social media about the loved ones they’d lost. The list of victims spanned several communities, and so far includes Constable Stevenson, correctional services managers Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod, Lisa McCully, a Grade 3/4 teacher at Debert Elementary School, and Heather O’Brien, a nurse from Truro.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. O’Brien’s daughter, Darcy Dobson, wrote on Facebook that her mother had been murdered by a “monster.” The post said her mother last communicated with her her family by text message at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, and she was “gone” 16 minutes later.

“I want everyone to remember how kind she was. How much she loved being a nurse. The way her eyes sparkled when she talked to her grandchildren and the way she just loved Christmas,” the post read. “Let those things define her. Not the horrible way she died.”

The number of victims surpasses what was previously Canada’s worst mass shooting, the massacre at École Polytechnique that killed 14 and injured 14 others in 1989.

Speaking on Monday morning, the Prime Minister said Canada is mourning with the families of all the victims.

“We are so sorry for your loss,” he said. “Such a tragedy should have never occurred.”

Investigators are continuing to piece together one of Canada's deadliest mass killings. Officials say the alleged shooter, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was also killed after police intercepted him at a gas station in Enfield, N.S. Residents in the small community of Portapique, N.S., say they knew Wortman. The Canadian Press

With a report from Laura Stone

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.