Sentencing hearing begins for Edmonton bar promoter Matthew McKnight, found guilty of five sexual assaults

A sentencing hearing begins today in the high-profile case of an Edmonton bar promoter convicted of five sexual assaults after a lengthy trial in the city last fall and winter.

Matthew Lloyd McKnight, 33, had at one point faced 26 charges of sexual and physical assault against 21 women, but went to trial in Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench last October on 13 counts of sexual assault against 13 women. He was convicted by a jury in January, after 26 hours of deliberation.

The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hearing before Justice Doreen Sulyma is slated for three days.

Mr. McKnight was once a well-known figure in the Edmonton bar scene, working as a promoter with entertainment group UrbanSparq, which owned a series of bars in the city. He later became a partner in the country-themed party bar Knoxville’s, where he is alleged to have met several of the women involved in the case.

Two women came forward to police to report being sexually assaulted by Mr. McKnight in April, 2016, and a third came forward in July, 2016. After those three charges were laid and made public, multiple other women came forward with allegations of sexual assault dating back to March, 2010.

The trial began in early October, and included 63 days of testimony from 21 Crown witnesses and 16 witnesses for the defence, one of the city’s longest criminal trials. The women’s testimony alone spanned weeks, and Mr. McKnight testified for eight full days.

During the trial, the Crown argued Mr. McKnight was a serial sexual predator who incapacitated vulnerable young women with alcohol and, in some cases, drugged them with GHB, sometimes called “a date rape drug.” The youngest of the women was 17, the oldest 22. All but two of the assaults were alleged to have occurred in Mr. McKnight’s downtown Edmonton condo – located a short walk through the alley from Knoxville’s – often while after-parties went on outside his bedroom door.

Defence lawyer Dino Bottos argued at trial that Mr. McKnight was innocent of all of the charges, and instead attributed the volume of allegations to rumours in the bar scene, social media mobs, a flawed police investigation and “buyer’s remorse’ by women who regretted their decisions to sleep with Mr. McKnight after he became publicly known as an accused rapist.

In his testimony, Mr. McKnight said each of the cases was consensual, and the women were either mistaken or lying.

The deliberations of the five-man, five-woman jury are confidential, and the reasons for their verdicts will never be known.

The sentence for a major sexual assault has a starting point of three years in prison, but that can go up or down based on aggravating or mitigating factors.

Two other cases of sexual and physical assault, which had been slated for separate jury trials, are no longer going ahead. Prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga has said those charges were stayed because the women in those cases no longer wanted to testify.

