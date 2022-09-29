Photos of three-year-old Jemimah Bunadalian sit near candles during a vigil on July 10, 2021.204 Neighbourhood Watch Inc. Group/The Canadian Press

A sentencing hearing is to be held today for a Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.

Frank Nausigimana told court in the spring he was ready to accept punishment for the killing of his daughter, Jemimah Bunadalian, in July 2021.

Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the toddler was found with two stab wounds while buckled in her car seat inside her mother’s vehicle.

It said Nausigimana had a knife and forced himself into the mother’s car, but she was able to escape.

Nausigimana was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in an agreement with Crown prosecutors.

The Crown is requesting he serve 19 years before he is eligible for parole and the defence wants 17 years.