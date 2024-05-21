Serial killer Robert Pickton seriously wounded in prison assault

Serial killer Robert Pickton was seriously injured in an assault over the weekend at a maximum-security prison in Quebec, Correctional Service Canada confirmed.

Mr. Pickton was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years after he was convicted in 2007 of second-degree murder for killing six women. The Crown stayed murder charges against him for the deaths of 20 other women.

The attack, first reported by the Vancouver Sun, took place Sunday at the Port-Quartier Institution in northeastern Quebec, where Mr. Pickton was detained, Correctional Service spokesperson Kevin Antonucci said in a statement.

“This assault did not involve any of our staff. We are not able to disclose any additional details, including medical information,” Mr. Antonucci said.

The Sûreté du Québec, a provincial police force, said an assault occurred Sunday night at Port-Cartier but did not disclose the identities of the people involved.

Provincial police spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu said in an interview that the Sûreté is investigating an assault involving “a 51-year-old man and a 74-year-old man,” with the latter seriously injured and still fighting for his life on Tuesday.

Mr. Pickton’s trial and a subsequent public inquiry heard that he preyed on sex workers, many of them Indigenous, in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. He was initially charged with 27 counts of murder and the remains or DNA of 33 women were found on his sprawling property in Port Coquitlam, B.C.