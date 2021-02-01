 Skip to main content
Series of warnings issued for Atlantic Canada as storm expected to bring ugly mix of winter weather

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings for the Atlantic region, as a winter storm is expected to deliver an ugly mix of snow, rain, ice pellets and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for central and eastern New Brunswick, where between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is in the forecast.

The snow, however, will transition to ice pellets in the afternoon before changing to rain.

Western P.E.I. is expected to get about 20 cm of snow, with the rest of the Island getting a bit less and 20 millimetres of rain.

Meanwhile, rain and wind warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast, where damaging gusts could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada says up to 70 mm of rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The storm is expected to arrive in Newfoundland on Wednesday morning, bringing up to 20 cm of snow to the Great Northern Peninsula and lesser amounts elsewhere.

But the real concern is with the wind, which could gust to 160 km/h in the Wreckhouse area of western Newfoundland, and up to 110 km/h over most coastal areas.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

