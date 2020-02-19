 Skip to main content

Serious injuries reported after dozens of vehicles involved in pileup south of Montreal

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A massive pileup involving dozens of vehicles south of Montreal has caused an unspecified number of serious injuries, and emergency crews are working to extract people from their cars.

The accident occurred today on Highway 15 near La Prairie.

Quebec provincial police provided few details about the crash, which took place at about 12:30 p.m. on a stretch of highway that runs along the St. Lawrence River.

In a statement, police say they are dealing with both minor and serious injuries and are using buses to get people away from the crash site.

Television footage showed some people being taken away by ambulance and some badly mangled vehicles.

Police say the situation is evolving and they’re calling on drivers to avoid the highway.

