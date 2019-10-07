 Skip to main content

Canada Service celebrating life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan to be held Friday

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Service celebrating life of former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan to be held Friday

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, centre, federal Liberal leadership candidate Paul Martin, bottom, and Nova Scotia Justice Minister Jamie Muir, right, attend a memorial service for former Nova Scotia premier John Savage, in Halifax, in a May 16, 2003, file photo.

The Canadian Press

The Nova Scotia government says a celebration of the life of former premier and senator John Buchanan will be held Friday at Dalhousie University’s Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

Buchanan, who served as premier from 1978 to 1990, winning four consecutive majorities, died Thursday at the age of 88.

A live webcast of the celebration service, which is to begin at 1 p.m., will be available at novascotia.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, a book of condolences is available in the foyer at the provincial legislature in Halifax for Nova Scotians wanting to write messages to the family.

People wishing to leave messages of condolence can also do so online at novascotia.ca/prot.

Buchanan, who is survived by his wife Mavis and five children, was a Halifax lawyer before entering politics.

He was known for his outgoing personality and folksy manner, and those traits were fondly remembered at the Nova Scotia legislature Friday shortly after news of his death broke. Members of the legislature stood for a moment of silence in tribute and respect.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil called his Progressive Conservative predecessor “a true champion of Nova Scotia.” He said Buchanan would be best remembered for his ability to be “connected to a place and connected to people.”

Buchanan stepped down as premier in 1990 to accept a Senate appointment as controversy engulfed his government.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter