Ontario is expanding digital options at ServiceOntario locations, including video health-card renewal appointments and applying for marriage licences online.

Premier Doug Ford says the moves will save people time and money.

The province says an enhanced booking system is now running at 64 of the busiest ServiceOntario locations and it lets people book a single appointment for multiple services or multiple family members.

As well, people who aren’t able to visit a ServiceOntario centre in person can book virtual appointments to have their health cards renewed in a live video call.

The government also says in the next few months couples will be able to apply for a marriage licence online through a secure portal in participating municipalities and digital dealership registration will expand to include trade-in vehicles and used cars.

Public and Business Service Delivery Minister Kaleed Rasheed says new online services are being added regularly because every new customer online is one less person waiting in line.