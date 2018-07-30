 Skip to main content

Seth Rogen photo with TTC spokesman sparks partnership rumours

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Seth Rogen photo with TTC spokesman sparks partnership rumours

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Are Seth Rogen’s raspy tones headed for the Toronto Transit Commission?

Last week, the Canadian comedy star announced he’s going to be the guest voice of Metro Vancouver’s transit authority.

And on Monday, TTC spokesman Brad Ross hinted on Twitter that Mr. Rogen may do something similar in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ross tweeted a photo of himself and Mr. Rogen standing beside a microphone.

Mr. Rogen is wearing a black cap with the words “Bloor-Yonge,” which is a TTC subway station.

“What is fellow Canadian and public transit user Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me – in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less? Stay tuned!” Mr. Ross tweeted, sparking rumours that Mr. Rogen may also be doing voice work for the TTC.

Mr. Ross declined a request for an interview on Monday.

Mr. Rogen volunteered to voice for Metro Vancouver’s TransLink as a replacement for Morgan Freeman.

In May, TransLink halted public announcements voiced by Mr. Freeman following allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the Oscar winner.

TransLink said Mr. Rogen’s distinctive voice and laugh will be heard on transit platforms, SkyTrains and buses across the region in the coming weeks and into the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

His voice messages will cover transit etiquette as well as “interesting tidbits” about the area and his relationship to Metro Vancouver.

Mr. Rogen, who was born in Vancouver, said he grew up taking public transportation and still does whenever he’s in the city.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.