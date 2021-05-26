Seven charged in Mississauga, Ont., kidnapping where man was assaulted

Peel Region police say that seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping incident in April.

Police say they were called on April 10 about a man allegedly kidnapped in Mississauga, Ont.

They say a 14-hour investigation led to the man being found early the next day with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they’ve charged seven suspects with kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

All were held for a bail hearing.

