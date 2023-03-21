The Supreme Court of Canada is sitting with seven judges, rather than eight, for a major federalism case that began Tuesday morning, in the absence of a judge who tangled with a U.S. Marine in Arizona.

The judge who has been designated to sit out is Justice Michelle O’Bonsawin, the court’s first Indigenous member.

Justice Russell Brown is caught up in a disciplinary process after a physical altercation at a Scottsdale hotel in late January. Chief Justice Richard Wagner placed him on paid leave from his $403,300 job on February 1 after being informed of a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council over the incident.

The subtraction of Justice Brown from the nine-member court left Chief Justice Wagner with a dilemma: sit eight, and risk a tie, or seven, and look as if he is tilting the result.

The case before the court Tuesday and Wednesday is an especially sensitive one because it involves determining the basic rules of the Canadian federation. The issue to be decided is whether a federal environmental law that gives Ottawa the power to regulate natural resource projects usurps provincial authority. Alberta has challenged the law, known as the 2019 Impact Assessment Act. (Seven other provincial governments are intervening, mostly against the law.) And the missing Justice Brown, who was appointed from Alberta, has been an outspoken voice for provincial rights.

The process by which a chief justice designates the judges who will hear a case is shrouded in mystery. Former Supreme Court judge John Major told The Globe and Mail that every judge has the right to hear each case, but it is not a right that is exercised often, if at all, because, he said, in practice, it works the other way: “‘How do I get off?’ You don’t see people fighting to get on.”

Several legal observers interviewed by The Globe and Mail endorsed an eight-member court.

“It is better to risk a hung court and a 4-4 tie than look political,” Peter Russell, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Toronto, said.

Others, such as James Phillips, editor-in-chief of the Osgoode Society for Canadian Legal History, supported seven. He said he expected Chief Justice Wagner to leave off the panel a judge he expected would be on the federalist side, to balance off the loss of Justice Brown, universally expected to have taken the provincial-rights side.

The court is regionally diverse. By law, it has three members from Quebec. (No legal observer interviewed expected a judge from Quebec to be left off the panel.) By tradition, Ontario has three, Atlantic Canada one and the Western provinces two.

The judges are not expected to be “regional advocates,” says Margot Young, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s Allard School of Law.

Yet the regional makeup of the court “accepts that perspective (and expertise) matters,” Prof. Young said in an email.