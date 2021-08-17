Seven Manitobans win $100,000 for receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Open this photo in gallery People register for their appointments at Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccination centre in a soccer complex in north Winnipeg on May 7. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Seven Manitobans are $100,000 richer as the province today announced the first set of winners in its Vax to Win lottery program.

The province started the incentive program in June as a way to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The government put up $2 million in prizes broken down by health regions, along with scholarships for youth 12 to 17 years old.

Today’s winners were people who got their first dose on or before Aug. 2.

The next lottery deadline is Sept. 6 for people who have received both doses on or before that date, with winners being announced later that month.

The 10 winners of the $25,000 scholarships for youth have also been drawn and those winners will be announced at a later date.