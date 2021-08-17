 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Seven Manitobans win $100,000 for receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People register for their appointments at Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccination centre in a soccer complex in north Winnipeg on May 7.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Seven Manitobans are $100,000 richer as the province today announced the first set of winners in its Vax to Win lottery program.

The province started the incentive program in June as a way to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The government put up $2 million in prizes broken down by health regions, along with scholarships for youth 12 to 17 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

Today’s winners were people who got their first dose on or before Aug. 2.

The next lottery deadline is Sept. 6 for people who have received both doses on or before that date, with winners being announced later that month.

The 10 winners of the $25,000 scholarships for youth have also been drawn and those winners will be announced at a later date.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Already a print newspaper subscriber? Get full access to globeandmail.com

Already subscribed to globeandmail.com? Log in to keep reading

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies