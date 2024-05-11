Seven people charged in kidnapping and assault in New Brunswick First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP say seven people have been arrested and face a total of 62 charges related to a kidnapping and assault in Tobique First Nation last month.

The Mounties issued a news release saying the arrests had occurred since May 6 and all seven people remain in custody after making court appearances in Woodstock, N.B., between May 6 and May 8.

RCMP say members of the Tobique detachment responded to a report in the community on April 29 and determined a 54-year-old woman from Florenceville, N.B., had been kidnapped at gunpoint, held against her will and assaulted.

The woman was treated in hospital for what police say were “significant” but non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say the arrests were made following the search of a residence in Tobique First Nation last Monday.

The charges range from kidnapping and extortion to assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance and firearms offences, and police say all of those charged are to return to court separately beginning May 16.