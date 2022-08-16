Police say a seven-year-old boy has died and seven people have been injured in a head-on collision near Orangeville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV in the community of Amaranth around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

They say eight people were taken to a local hospital and one of them – a seven-year-old boy from Orangeville – died.

Police say the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.