Police say a seven-year-old boy is dead after he was pulled from a river in Saskatoon on the weekend.

Police say officers were called to the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River near Victoria Avenue for a call of a missing child.

They say officers found the boy’s discarded belongings during a search of the riverbank and surrounding area.

Police say the fire department was called to help search the water.

They say an abnormality was identified in the water using sonar technology before divers with the fire department entered the water and located the boy.

Police say firefighters and paramedics performed life-saving measures before the boy was sent to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Police say the death is not considered criminal.

