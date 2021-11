Mounties say a seven-year-old girl is in hospital after she was attacked by a pack of dogs on a Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP say the child was attacked last Thursday on the Shamattawa First Nation, about 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

She was transported to a hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.

Mounties say the animals don’t belong to anyone, so there was no crime committed.

The remote community has previously dealt with attacks on children from stray dogs.

In 2013, a six-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.