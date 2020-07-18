 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Several critical injuries after bus rollover in Alberta rockies near Jasper

Carrie Tait
Calgary
Open this photo in gallery

RCMP in Alberta say there are reports that multiple people are injured after a bus, similar to the vehicle pictured, rolled over on a highway that runs between Jasper and Banff National Parks. Responders attend to a rolled-over icefield touring bus in Jasper National Park, Alta., in a handout photo taken Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Randy Cusack/The Canadian Press

Several people are in critical condition after an all-terrain sight-seeing bus rolled off the side of the road at the Athabasca Glacier in the Canadian Rockies, according to RCMP, health officials, and an eyewitness.

The rollover happened Saturday afternoon, when a vehicle designed to navigate the steep mountain terrain and the ice field as part of the Columbia Icefield Adventure lost control as it drove down the road toward the ice sheet, according to Vanja Krtolica, who witnessed the incident. He was in a similar coach on the Athabasca Glacier, facing the hill and waiting for the other vehicle to finish its descent so his tour bus could return to the visitor centre, when the crash happened around 2:00 P.M.

“All of a sudden, everybody started screaming because they saw the coach lose control,” he said Saturday evening, while still on the glacier as emergency crews worked at the crash scene. “It was careening down that 33 degree…steep hill and lost control.”

The vehicle rolled about five or six times down the hill, Mr. Krtolica said. It stopped with its wheels in the air.

“We watched the whole thing.”

Alberta Health Services on Twitter said the crash involved “multiple patients, including several in critical and serious condition.”

RCMP, in a statement Saturday afternoon, did not indicate how many people were on the bus or whether anyone was killed.

Premier Jason Kenney said he was “saddened” to hear of the accident and thanked emergency workers for responding. “Prayers for all involved in the incident,” he said on Twitter.

STARS, an air ambulance service, on Twitter said it dispatched helicopters from its bases in Calgary, Grande Prairie, and Edmonton, to an emergency scene near Jasper. Numerous fire departments, EMS, and Parks Canada officials joined the rescue, RCMP said. The Columbia Icefield is about 100 kilometres south of Jasper on Highway 93, known as the Icefields Parkway.

Pursuit, the tour company that operates the glacier adventure, did not return messages seeking comment.

Mr. Krtolica, his wife, and eight-month-old child are about 300 to 400 metres away from the crash site. The vehicle they are in does not have seat belts, he said. Crews delivered food, water, and blankets to the people on his bus as they waited.

Emergency crews are using the visitor centre as a staging area, the Calgary-based tourist said. Some victims were airlifted out of the crash site, Mr. Krtolica, and emergency crews have been carrying others on stretcher boards to awaiting vehicles.

The terrain is complicating the rescue, he noted. Pickup trick are struggling with the steep hill. “They are kind of fishtailing all over the place.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
