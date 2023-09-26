Open this photo in gallery: Members of the Land Defence Alliance, from left: Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, MPP Sol Mamakwa, Elder Alex Moonias from Neskantaga First Nation and Cecilia Begg from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation hold a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Sept. 26.Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

Leaders of several First Nations from the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario have demanded a meeting with Premier Doug Ford.

Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Randy Turtle says he and other Indigenous leaders are upset with Ford, who has not met directly with the group over mining claims in the Ring of Fire region.

Ford wants to mine the Ring of Fire for metals to be used as part of his vision for an end-to-end manufacturing chain for electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Grassy Narrows, Wapekeka, Neskantaga, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, and Muskrat Dam First Nations have created the Land Defence Alliance in an effort to defend their territories.

Turtle says the First Nations want to talk to Ford about the increasing number of mining claims on their traditional territory.

Ford says in the legislature that he is the most accessible premier who always returns phone calls to First Nation leaders.