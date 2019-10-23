 Skip to main content

Canada

Several homes evacuated after broken power line sparks large fire in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Several homes were evacuated as a precaution when a power line believed to have been brought down by a broken tree sparked a large fire in Winnipeg.

Emergency responders could see flashing red and orange lights in the sky as they approached the north-end scene shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports of the lights triggered a flood of social media activity and drew a crowd of onlookers.

Officials cleared houses on three thoroughfares and advised people in a number of other residences to take shelter in their homes, but no structures were burned and there were no reports of injuries.

Manitoba Hydro says it shut down power to the area to prevent further sparking, leaving about 1,300 customers without service.

The Crown utility estimated electricity would be restored some time overnight.

The outage comes as Hydro continues work to restore power outside Winnipeg following a big damaging dump of snow earlier this month that snapped lines and poles across a vast region.

The company has said it could take weeks to complete repairs and get all affected customers back on line.

