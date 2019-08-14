Several people in custody after reports of man brandishing firearm in Fredericton

Four people were arrested Wednesday following a report of a man brandishing a firearm in a neighbourhood on the north side of Fredericton.

Police received the call around 9:30 a.m. and a large number of police officers converged on the area.

A number of streets were closed for hours as an emergency response team, crisis negotiators and the RCMP canine unit were called in and a perimeter was established around an apartment police suspected was linked to the man with the gun.

The building was evacuated, and police used social media to advise people to stay away from the area and to ask residents to remain inside their homes and to refrain from posting information about police locations.

After entering into contact with people inside the apartment, police announced at around 4 p.m. that the operation was concluding and there was no further threat to the public.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokeswoman for the Fredericton Police Department, said in a statement that two men and a woman from inside the apartment were arrested. The man believed to have brandished a gun was arrested at a different location.

All four are to appear in court at a later date. Police were still at the scene Wednesday evening and the investigation was ongoing.

