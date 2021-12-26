Toronto police say several people suffered serious injuries after a car flipped onto the sidewalk in the city’s downtown core on Boxing Day.

Const. Laura Brabant says the crash happened at Yonge and Richmond streets at about 2 p.m., when one vehicle cut into another car’s lane.

She says the car flipped onto the sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians.

One of the drivers was initially trapped, but Brabant says emergency crews were able to free them.

Brabant says seven or eight people were seriously injured, including pedestrians and people who had been in the vehicles.

She says two pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries, including one who is believed to be a teenager.

