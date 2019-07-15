 Skip to main content

Canada Severe weather downs power lines, damages buildings in west-central Saskatchewan town

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Severe weather downs power lines, damages buildings in west-central Saskatchewan town

The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Roofs were ripped off buildings and power lines were toppled when wind gusting at well over 100 kilometres an hour and packing toonie-size hail lashed the west-central Saskatchewan town of Eston.

There are no immediate reports of injuries following the storm that slammed into the community Sunday night, about 210 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Photos posted to social media appear to show at least one home destroyed and extensive damage to several other structures in the community of more than 1,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

The town’s emergency operations centre was activated after streets were closed due to flooding and the power was cut, with service not expected to be restored until possibly sometime Monday.

Environment Canada says it’s checking to see if the storm spawned a tornado, but it confirms that a twister touched down Sunday afternoon not far from Crossfield, Alta., about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

The weather agency says a holiday trailer was flipped and destroyed, but there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter