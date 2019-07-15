Severe weather downs power lines, damages buildings in west-central Saskatchewan town

Roofs were ripped off buildings and power lines were toppled when wind gusting at well over 100 kilometres an hour and packing toonie-size hail lashed the west-central Saskatchewan town of Eston.

There are no immediate reports of injuries following the storm that slammed into the community Sunday night, about 210 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Photos posted to social media appear to show at least one home destroyed and extensive damage to several other structures in the community of more than 1,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

The town’s emergency operations centre was activated after streets were closed due to flooding and the power was cut, with service not expected to be restored until possibly sometime Monday.

Environment Canada says it’s checking to see if the storm spawned a tornado, but it confirms that a twister touched down Sunday afternoon not far from Crossfield, Alta., about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

The weather agency says a holiday trailer was flipped and destroyed, but there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.