Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard arrives at a Toronto courthouse on July 12, 2019.Cole Burston/Getty Images

The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to get under way after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection in the case is expected to start this morning at a downtown Toronto courthouse.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference during a two-day preliminary hearing in the summer of 2019.

He chose to be tried by a jury rather than a judge alone, and was initially scheduled to stand trial in January 2021.

But public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted the courts to put new jury trials on hold for months at a time during the pandemic, and the trial was pushed back on several occasions.

It is now scheduled to run until early June.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.