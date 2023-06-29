Open this photo in gallery: TV sexpert Sue Johanson in an undated still frame on the set of her show Talk Sex.HO/The Canadian Press

Canadian TV’s foremost sex guru Sue Johanson has died at age 93.

Director Lisa Rideout, who made a documentary last year about Johanson, confirmed the news.

Johanson, a nurse, made her name in Canada and the United States by talking about sex on the radio and TV.

She got her start setting up a birth control clinic at a Toronto high school in 1970.

She then started travelling to schools across Ontario to offer sex education, and her radio show hit Toronto airwaves a decade later.

Johanson’s straight talk about sex earned her call-in advice shows a loyal following, first on the radio and later on both Canadian and American TV.