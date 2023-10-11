Open this photo in gallery: Brigadier General Trevor Cadieu looks on as the Grey Cup arrives at CFB Edmonton on Nov. 20, 2018.JONTHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A criminal charge against a former senior commander of the Canadian Armed Forces was stayed on Tuesday, because of trial delays the presiding judge blamed in part on military police.

The former commander, retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu, was charged with sexual assault last year in connection with allegations from nearly three decades ago. Justice Larry O’Brien, of the Ontario Court of Justice, found that delays in disclosing information to Mr. Cadieu’s defence lawyers meant the case would not be tried within the strict 18-month time limit set by the Supreme Court for provincial court cases.

Mr. Cadieu is the second prominent military figure in two weeks whose case has not moved forward in court. Last week, military prosecutors dropped their case against Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan. That charge, for “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline,” was under military law and was not criminal.

Mr. Cadieu and Lt.-Gen. Whelan were among the senior military brass who were placed on leave in 2021 amid a reckoning over sexual misconduct complaints in the Canadian Armed Forces and accusations that the federal government had failed to root out long-standing sexual harassment.

At the time, Mr. Cadieu was about to become the commander of the army. He denied the allegations, but retired last year.

Mr. Cadieu’s lawyer, Scott Hutchison, said the court’s decision “brings the case conclusively to an end.”

“Throughout this process, Mr. Cadieu has co-operated with military investigators and the courts. While he has always been confident that he would prevail, the process has been incredibly stressful for him and his family,” Mr. Hutchison said. “Mr. Cadieu’s relationships, ability to serve members of the Canadian military, and his livelihood were severely impacted before he ever had the opportunity to establish his innocence.”

In 2022, military police charged Mr. Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, both related to incidents that allegedly took place in 1994 at Kingston’s Royal Military College. Mr. Hutchison said the charge sheet was revised in April when the Crown merged the two charges into one.

On Tuesday, the court also stayed a sexual assault charge against Mr. Cadieu’s co-accused, former sub-lieutenant Cory Gelowitz, who retired from the military in 1996. The court’s decision to stay the charges means there is no finding in either case.

Mr. Gelowitz’s lawyers, Alexa Banister-Thompson and Michael Lacy, said their client is relieved.

“Being accused of this horrible crime had a tremendous effect on him and his family,” they said. “Any reasonably competent investigator objectively assessing the allegations that were made against him would never have proceeded with a charge.”

In a written decision, Justice O’Brien placed the blame for the delays with the prosecution, rather than defence counsel.

“Someone should be held accountable for allowing 9 months to elapse before providing defense counsel with the complainant’s first statement,” the decision says.

“That someone is not defense counsel,” Justice O’Brien wrote, adding “it is not enough for the military to hand off ‘the file’ to the Kingston Crown office in July without providing essential disclosure.”

Justice O’Brien’s decision says military police provided Crown prosecutors with initial disclosure in July, 2022. But by February, 2023, the Crown said it had yet to receive two of the complainant’s statements from military police. According to the decision, the remaining statements were all submitted to the Crown by early March.

The decision says the Crown took several months to provide the initial disclosure to the defence after it received the evidence from military police.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail late Wednesday, the military police placed responsibility with the Crown.

“It is the responsibility of the Office of the Crown Attorney to provide disclosure to the defence counsel. Any questions regarding the disclosure of material between the prosecution and defence counsel should be directed to the Office of the Crown Attorney,” said Lieutenant-Commander Jamie Bresolin, a spokesperson for the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal.

Rory Fowler, a defence lawyer who focuses on military cases, but who was not involved in this case, said it is incumbent on the military police to explain the delay in disclosing the complainant’s statements.

“We don’t know why it was withheld for nine months, and the answer to that question is at least as important as the fact that there was a nine-month delay,” he said. “We do not know, and that is part of the problem.”