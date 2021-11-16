Carrie Low talks to media outside court in Halifax in 2019.Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press

A sexual assault trial came to what the judge called a “truly unfortunate” end today in Halifax, leaving unanswered questions about alleged police misconduct in the case.

The man to be tried, Alexander Thomas of East Preston, N.S., was found dead in a Dartmouth residence on Saturday after what police say was a homicide.

As a result, Judge Theodore Tax dismissed the case today, noting nobody will ever have an opportunity to determine if the accused was guilty of sexually assaulting and forcibly confining Carrie Low in 2018.

Low – who had a publication ban covering her name lifted – has alleged police mishandling of her case, fighting before the courts to have it examined by the province’s Office of Police Complaints Commissioner.

Thomas’s defence had planned to call pretrial testimony from an RCMP investigator, who was expected to allege police conduct was so flawed that Thomas’s constitutional right to a fair trial had been breached.

Outside court, Crown lawyers said the police investigation into the sexual assault remains active, adding that they had intended to call their own witnesses to refute defence assertions of police misconduct.

