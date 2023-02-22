Renu Begum, sister of Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister in London on Feb. 22, 2015.POOL New/Reuters

An immigration court in Britain has ruled Shamima Begum, a British-born woman who left home at 15 to join the Islamic State in Syria, has lost her appeal against the decision of the British government to revoke her citizenship.

The British government stripped Ms. Begum’s citizenship in 2019 on national security grounds after she was found in Kurdish-run detention camp in northeast Syria. Ms. Begum’s latest appeal against that decision was dismissed on Wednesday by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, a special tribunal that hears appeals against decisions to remove citizenship on national security guards.

Ms. Begum’s lawyer Daniel Furner told reporters outside court that they would be challenging the decision. Britain’s interior ministry, the Home Office, welcomed the ruling.

The Globe and Mail reported in October that Canada’s spy agency informed British intelligence within 48 hours of learning, in 2015, that an operative had smuggled three British schoolgirls, which including Ms. Begum, into Syria to join the Islamic State.

British police had been searching for the missing teens in February of that year, and was apparently unaware they had been smuggled into Syria by the operative, Mohammed al-Rashed, a double agent who was working for both the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Islamic State.

The operative moved the girls across the Turkish border on Feb. 17, 2015, and CSIS learned where they were four days later. Within the next two days, Canada passed the information to Britain’s domestic spy agency and its secret intelligence service, according to sources that spoke with The Globe. The sources did not know if the British agencies passed the information on to police at Scotland Yard, who were dealing with the girls’ families and responding to media inquiries.

Ms. Begum is believed to be the only one of the there girls who is still alive. She’s currently being held in al-Roj detention camp in northeastern Syria, and has argued that the Home Office failed to investigate whether she was a “child victim of trafficking.”

Judge Robert Jay found there was a “credible suspicious” that Ms. Begum was trafficked to Syria for the purpose of “sexual exploitation,” and said there were “state failures” in relation to her journey from London to Syria via Turkey in 2015. However, he ruled that a finding that Ms. Begum may have been trafficked was not enough for her appeal to succeed.

Her lawyers had also argued that her entry into Syria was “facilitated by a Canadian agent” working for the Islamic State.

With reports from Reuters