 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Shaparak Shajarizadeh wins human rights award for defence of women’s rights in Iran

Jaren Kerr
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shaparak Shajarizadeh is the recipient of the 2020 Morris B. Abram Human Rights Award from UN Watch, photographed at her home at the north end of Toronto on Oct. 16, 2020.

Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

Shaparak Shajarizadeh is looking for work, maybe something in retail, she says. Her résumé will stand out wherever she applies. Her latest achievement is a human-rights award for her defence of women’s rights in Iran.

“Advocating for human rights doesn’t support you financially,” said the 45-year-old, who fled Iran, and arrived in Canada via Turkey in the summer of 2018.

Ms. Shajarizadeh is the recipient of the Morris Abram Award from UN Watch, a Swiss organization that monitors the United Nations and promotes human rights. She was jailed, beaten and placed in solitary confinement for refusing to wear a head covering in Iran, which has compulsory veiling laws for women who appear in public.

Story continues below advertisement

“Shaparak Shajarizadeh was chosen for her fearless defence of the rights of women,” Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, said in a statement. “Her mission to defend the human dignity and equal rights of women in Iran has never been more vital.”

Ms. Shajarizadeh was inspired by the White Wednesday protests in 2017, which encouraged women to protest by removing their headscarves.

“I always believed in civil disobedience,” she said. “I was impressed, because for years I was waiting for some movement where I could be involved.”

In February of 2018, after a clip of her waving a headscarf on a stick circulated around the internet, she was not allowed to contact her family or her lawyer.

She recalls being interrogated by six women who, she says, beat her before she was carried “like an animal” and thrown into a cell. She was placed in solitary confinement.

“Knowing about cruelty, knowing about brutality, knowing about the violation of human rights is something, but experiencing it is different,” she said.

Months later, she was released on bail. However, she said Iranian authorities continued to harass her and her family. She decided to flee to Turkey with her husband and son, and landed in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very grateful,” Ms. Shajarizadeh said. “This is the best country I could end up in.”

She has continued her human-rights work in Canada, testifying before Parliament and serving as a senior fellow at the Raoul Wallenberg Centre of Human Rights. Irwin Cotler, the chair of the centre, says all Canadians can take a lesson from Ms. Shajarizadeh’s activism.

“There are people who put not simply their livelihoods, but their lives, in fact, on the line for the cause of human rights. Shaparak is one of those people,” Dr. Cotler said. “Every time I find myself in her presence … I come away inspired.”

Ms. Shajarizadeh wants to further her human-rights education at York University in Toronto. She is studying for an English proficiency exam, which she needs to pass before applying to the school.

She lives close to the university in Richmond Hill, home to a significant Iranian population. The environment offers some familiarity, but Ms. Shajarizadeh says there’s a difference between immigrants and those living in exile, like her.

“The majority of Iranians who live in Canada, they try to forget about Iran,” she said. "They want a peaceful life, sometimes they don’t even want to talk about politics or Iran. They’re not like us.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because some of them go to Iran to visit their family members, they’re afraid to be involved with people like me, they don’t want to get in any trouble. They keep their distance from people like me. They don’t want to jeopardize their safety or their families.”

Ms. Shajarizadeh misses her family in Iran, and longs to go back, even though she isn’t always optimistic about seeing social progress there.

“It’s so complicated. Some days, I’m hopeful. Some days not. But it doesn’t stop me from advocating for others.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies