Share your favourite school portraits with us. Let’s mark this annual milestone that many may miss due to COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery istock/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Parents, send us your favourite school photographs. Many kids across Canada will be missing out on this annual milestone because of COVID-19. The Globe and Mail is delving into the meaning of the school portrait to understand that loss. Please share your family’s best school portraits – goofy, sentimental, embarrassing or endearing – to help us celebrate this important ritual.

Send us your photos and words

In 300 words or less, please tell us why your class photo or your child’s portrait is so sentimental (or so embarrassing).

Please use this form for submission.

Or send an e-mail to audience@globeandmail.com, including your name and e-mail for follow up.

Submission may be included in the Globe.