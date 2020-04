Open this photo in gallery Residents in Vancouver participate in a nightly show of support for front-line healthcare workers. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Every night in neighborhoods across the country, Canadians step out onto porches and balconies to cheer the efforts of our health-care workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a message you’d like to share with those on the frontline?

Send us your thank you notes, letters, or images of appreciation, and we’ll publish a selection in The Globe and Mail in print and online. Use the form below or email audience@globeandmail.com.

