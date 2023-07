Open this photo in gallery: A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, near Carberry, Man., on June 16.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s health co-ordinator says six people, not five, remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash that claimed the lives of 17 others.

Shared Health says it’s correcting the information after it mistakenly counted a sixth person as being discharged.

The agency says that person was transferred to another hospital.

The group of seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when it drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people on the bus died that day and two later died in hospital.

RCMP say officers have not yet spoken with the bus driver, who is among those still receiving medical care.

