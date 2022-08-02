California chip maker Semtech Corp. is in advanced talks to buy Vancouver-area wireless communications technology vendor Sierra Wireless, Inc. for US$31 a share, the two companies confirmed Tuesday.

The two publicly traded companies confirmed a Bloomberg report Monday morning that a deal was in the works but said in separate releases there were no assurances they would reach or execute a definitive transaction. A deal at that price would value Sierra at US$1.18-billion; Semtech’s market capitalization is US$3.6-billion.

Sierra stock was down 5 per cent at US$28.17 in early afternoon trading Tuesday after jumping 19.4 per cent Monday following the news report on the Nasdaq to a 52-week high closing price of US$29.70. In Canada, where markets were closed Monday, the stock was up 13.4 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday.

Sierra, founded in 1993 and based in Richmond, B.C., makes cellular hardware and software used to connect sensors on vehicles, computers and other devices to “internet-of-things,” or IOT wireless networks. Semtech, based in Camarillo, CA between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, was founded in 1960 and generated US$740.9-million in net sales and a net profit of US$59.9-million in its last fiscal year, while Sierra booked US$448.6-million in revenue and lost US49.3-million.

Sierra, which is due to report second quarter earnings next week, has said it expects to generate between US$160-million and US$175-million in revenue for the period after generating US$173-million in the first quarter, up 60 per cent year over year. Those results were well ahead of analyst expectations and prompted several to increase their share price targets on the stock.

Analysts expect Sierra to have its first profitable fiscal year in 2022 since 2017 under the leadership of veteran technology executive Phil Brace, who joined the company in July 2021 after predecessor Kent Thexton retired. Mr. Brace, a Canadian based in California, previously held senior positions with Seagate Technology Holdings PLC and Veritas Technology LLC.

