A shelter in place order has been issued in the Cadotte Lake area on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta as RCMP investigate a shooting.

Peace Regional RCMP say in a release they received a 911 call around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday about someone with a firearm, and at least one person injured at a home.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

RCMP are asking residents near Cadotte Lake on Woodland Cree First Nation to shelter in place.

Police are also asking people in the area not to post photos and video on social media.

The Woodland Cree Nation is made up of four reserves in northern Alberta, about 500 km northwest of Edmonton.

