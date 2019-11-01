 Skip to main content

Canada

Sheshatshiu chief says resources beginning to come together after suicide crisis declared

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
The chief of a central Labrador Indigenous community facing a rash of suicide attempts says resources are beginning to come together that can pave the way for long-term solutions.

Chief Eugene Hart of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation says wide response from other communities and government agencies has helped establish necessary 24-hour counselling services.

He says his community has the power to heal together, and he’s working through possible solutions to keep youth occupied and connected with their culture.

Hart issued a statement Tuesday about 10 suicide attempts among young people following the death of a 20-year-old woman last weekend.

He said the community of roughly 1,300 has also been dealing with more than a dozen natural deaths over the last few months, and the grief has hit young people especially hard.

Indigenous Services Canada says it’s working with Sheshatshiu leadership to plan community healing events for the next two months.

