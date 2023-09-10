Open this photo in gallery: A child reacts after inspecting the damage caused by the earthquake, in her town of Amizmiz, near Marrakech, Morocco on Sept. 10.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press

Moroccan Canadians are united in grief and worry after a deadly earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in the North African country.

The owner of Montreal’s Café Amistad says his clients include people from all regions of Morocco, and that none have been left unmoved by the tragedy.

Chorfi Zouhir says many people have spent the past day trying to get through on the phone to relatives, desperate to know if they’re OK.

He says his own family in Casablanca are safe but he’s shocked by the tragedy that struck his country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his condolences to the people of Morocco in a social media post, and says Canada is ready to help however it can.

Global Affairs Canada said Saturday that it was not aware of any Canadian citizens injured or killed in the earthquake, and did not yet have an update to provide as of this morning.