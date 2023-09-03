Open this photo in gallery: A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge on April 28, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say a shooting at a wedding has left two men dead and six people injured.

They say shots rang out at 10:21 on Saturday night outside the Infinity Convention Centre, where the victims were attending the wedding.

Residents living nearby reported hearing between 20 and 25 gunshots around the time police were called.

The force has not released the victims’ names or shared details about the conditions of the injured. There have been no arrests made so far, and no suspect information is currently available.

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the scene or information on the shooting to come forward, saying the incident has left the city shaken.

“This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community,” the force said in a Sunday morning news release. “Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported.”