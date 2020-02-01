 Skip to main content

Canada

Shooting in downtown Toronto Airbnb leaves three dead

The Canadian Press

Three men are dead and two are injured following a shooting that police said happened Friday night at an Airbnb rental in downtown Toronto.

Police said the shooting call came in around 10:30 p.m. and that officers were dispatched to a condo located at the intersection of Queens Wharf Road and Fort York Boulevard.

Chief Mark Saunders said three of the victims died after being rushed to a trauma centre, while a fourth man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and another sustained a minor cut.

Saunders said the shooting occurred during a social gathering and that the search for a suspect was continuing, but he didn’t provide any further information.

He did, however, urge any possible witnesses to contact Toronto Police, or call Crimestoppers.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

